Your Favorite Beauty Blogger Is Collaborating With MAC

For many who are first starting to dabble in the world of makeup, a mix of YouTube videos and MAC products typically act as a gateway into the realm. At least, that was the case for us, crouched over our laptop with our very first MAC #217 brush, learning how to do a cut-crease.

Clearly, the beauty brand is as under the influence as we are—today, their upcoming collaboration with beauty guru Patrick Starrr was announced, which is basically a match made in makeup heaven, considering that MAC's entire catalog tends to make regular cameos in Starrr's videos.

The news comes on the heels of the announcement of the brand's collaboration with Puma, and while we haven't seen the entire spread from Starrr's range, what we have seen is pretty impressive.

One product that will be included is a setting powder, decorated with Starrr's own signature. If you're as into beauty tutorials as we are, you'll know that a setting powder is an essential part of the makeup bag. How else would you bake your concealer and keep your handiwork in place? Judging by Starrr's gorgeous campaign shots, we're keeping our fingers crossed that we can expect sneak peeks at contouring palettes, neutral shadows, nude lipsticks, or faux lashes to appear on his Instagram feed next.

With a nail collection with Sephora already under his belt, along with tutorial videos with Kim Kardashian and Tyra Banks, respectively, his own makeup collection was the next logical step. Things have also come full-circle, too—Starrr actually used to work at a MAC counter back in the day.

Expect to see Patrick Starrr for MAC in stores and online starting in December.