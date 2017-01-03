We Want Every Single Item From Caitlyn Jenner's MAC Collection

We must have missed the memo about the Jenner family resolving to kick off 2017 with brand-new beauty launches. A few months after launching her first-ever lipstick with MAC Cosmetics (and on the heels of Kylie's Royal Peach shadow palette), Caitlyn Jenner has teamed up with the brand once again to release a full color collection, jam packed with a range of one-size-fits-all shades. Although the spread of classic neutral, pink, and red tones dominate the range of lipsticks, eyeshadows, and blushes, Jenner stayed on trend by including a burgundy eyeshadow, and a metallic bronze liner, both of which are sure to amp up the drama of your tried-and-true smoky eye. The half-strip lashes in particular are among our list of favorites for their ability to walk the line between dramatic and totally natural—and the fact that they're much easier to apply than a full strip certainly doesn't hurt. Considering that Jenner's first lipstick for MAC was able to raise $1.3 million for organizations like GLAAD and the LGBT centers in New York City and Los Angeles among many others, we predict her expansive collection will prove to be even more popular. The lineup launches this Thursday on maccosmetics.com. Set your Google alerts now, and keep reading to preview the products for your shopping list.

Eyeshadows in Glowing Gold, Malibue Bronze, and Worthy, $16 each.

Eye Kohl in Teddy, $17.

#30 Lashes, $17.

Lipsticks in Rockit! and Authentic, $17 each.

Creamsheen Glasses in Kindness, Beautifully Bare, and Tolerance, $21 each.

Lip Pencils in Soar and Whirl, $18 each.

Powder Blush Duo in $29.

Mineralize Skinfinish in Compassion, $33.