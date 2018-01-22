Lupita Nyong'o Announces New Movie Set Code of Conduct at the SAG Awards with Brie Larson

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o was a vision on the red carpet at the 2018 SAG Awards.

The actress, who won a SAG Award in 2014 for her performance in 12 Years a Slave, stole the spotlight ahead of the ceremony in a strapless and glimmering silver Ralph & Russo column dress with a sheer black feather-bearing train.

Nyong’o, 34, donned a sophisticated close-cropped cut and a dark metallic mauve lip. She paired the minimal makeup look with diamond drop earrings and a set of silver rings.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

During the show itself, Lupita and Brie Larson presented an award—and announced that SAG has created a new code of conduct for movie sets.

Next up, you can spot the actress in the hotly anticipated Marvel film Black Panther alongside Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman, out in February.