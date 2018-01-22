Lupita Nyong'o Announces New Movie Set Code of Conduct at the SAG Awards with Brie Larson

Isabel Jones
Jan 21, 2018 @ 10:15 pm

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o was a vision on the red carpet at the 2018 SAG Awards.

The actress, who won a SAG Award in 2014 for her performance in 12 Years a Slave, stole the spotlight ahead of the ceremony in a strapless and glimmering silver Ralph & Russo column dress with a sheer black feather-bearing train.

Nyong’o, 34, donned a sophisticated close-cropped cut and a dark metallic mauve lip. She paired the minimal makeup look with diamond drop earrings and a set of silver rings.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

During the show itself, Lupita and Brie Larson presented an award—and announced that SAG has created a new code of conduct for movie sets.

Next up, you can spot the actress in the hotly anticipated Marvel film Black Panther alongside Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman, out in February.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] What is it we love about Lupito Nyong'o? Let us count the ways. Everyone wants to dress her. Some people even want to take her dresses Thieves stole her Calvin Klein Oscar's gown this year, then returned it when they discovered that the 6,000 embroidered pearls Were not actually real. She has such incredible grace, whether in Gucci or Khan or Prada at the Lancome anniversary party in Paris. She looks remarkably at ease. She brought bright colors back to the red carpet. This year she's out in prints like this shimmering burst of violet from Giambattista Valli couture. She's a twirler. With dresses as floaty as these [SOUND] she knows what makes for a good picture. She's [UNKNOWN] and she's the face of fashion's future.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!