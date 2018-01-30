Lupita Nyong’o’s Plunging Black Panther Premiere Gown Makes Her Look Like Royalty

We’re calling it now: Black Panther will be one of the year’s most celebrated films.

The action-packed Marvel superhero movie is already getting plenty of praise and the cast is packed with actresses that we’re seriously fawning over. Namely, we’re talking about Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Bassett who both looked fabulously badass at the film’s L.A. premiere on Monday night.

Nyong’o turned to Versace for a custom plunging purple gown that contained a royal embellished neckpiece that fell down to her waistline. She styled the look with Beladora jewels and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes (shop similar styles here), plus an unforgettable hairstyle.

"We wanted to give a nod to her character and create a powerful strong look. It was the perfect collaboration with Versace and we were so excited with the final product, especially when we learned there was going to be a purple carpet," Micaela Erlanger, Nyong'o's stylist, told InStyle.

Bassett also looked like a queen thanks to a fringe-adorned yellow Naeem Khan jumpsuit paired with a selection of jewels by Gismondi, One Six Five, Darrel Roach, and Douriean, several of which she pointed out are black designers.

