Lupita Nyong’o Rocks a Waist-High Slit Like a Seasoned Pro at the Black Panther U.K. Premiere

Lupita Nyong’o’s Black Panther red carpet looks have been nothing short of magic, but the actress truly outdid herself with her latest premiere look. Nyong’o stepped out for the film’s first screening in London on Thursday in a high-slit gown that would have made even Angelina Jolie proud.

The Oscar winner stunned in a glittery black long-sleeve gown with a plunging neckline, hip-high slit, and corset detailing around the waist, showing off her incredible figure. She paired the gown with dramatic ear cuffs with dangling jewels.

But perhaps even more striking than her outfit was her bright makeup. Nyong’o wore blue eyeshadow all the way up to her brows, and paired the shade with another striking color: Dark maroon gloss on her lips. She wore her hair in an updo and continued her streak of accessorizing with hair jewelry on the red carpet.

VIDEO: Lupita Nyong'o Reveals Her Favorite Red Carpet Gowns

From Leona Lewis to Daniel Kaluuya, keep scrolling to see more stars at the U.K. premiere of Black Panther, in theaters everywhere Feb. 16.