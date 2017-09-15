Chrissy Teigen Already Has Baby Luna Making Fun of Dad John Legend

Luna Legend already has an amazing sense of humor, just like mom, Chrissy Teigen.

John Legend revealed the adorable one-year-old totally takes after his wife in the funny department, and is starting to make fun of him. "Chrissy has her doing this thing called 'daddy eyes,'" the crooner divulged to E! News. "[It started] because one day, I didn't have my contacts on, and I was squinting around the house. Luna started mocking my eyes. So Chrissy started calling it 'daddy eyes.'"

He continued, "Luna has me cracking up all the time."

Jokes aside, Legend and Teigen want Luna to live up to her full potential. "We're trying to be the best parents we can be. We're trying to raise our child to be healthy and to be smart and kind and a good leader and all those things," the singer said. "It's not easy for anybody...Obviously, having a lot of material success makes it different in some ways, but I think a lot of the emotions you go through are similar."

Through the ups and downs of parenthood, at least John will have two hilarious girls by his side!