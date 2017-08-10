Chrissy Teigen Films Baby Luna Adorably Finding Out Dad John Legend Was on Sesame Street

Remember back in December when John Legend recorded a special Sesame Street greeting for his daughter, Luna? "One day Luna will be very excited by who daddy hung out with today," he wrote alongside a video on Instagram.

Well, "one day" was Wednesday, as the little tot—who now happens to be a huge Sesame Street fan—got to watch the heartwarming clip for the first time, and her over-the-top reaction is too cute.

Mom Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to share a video of the 1-year-old adorably finding out that her dad hung out with all of her favorite Sesame Street characters. "When John first posted this video to instagram, Luna had no idea what Sesame Street was," Teigen wrote. "She was sick and couldn't go to set when John was filming so all the characters made this video for her. This is her first time watching it and knowing how freaking epic it is."

In the video, Luna basically loses it, smiling and pointing at the screen while watching her dad, Big Bird, Elmo, and the Cookie Monster tell her "Hello, Luna! You're so cute! We Love you."

Keep the too-sweet Baby Luna videos coming, please!