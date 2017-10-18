Baby Luna Feasts on John Legend’s Favorite Meal by a Pint-Size Piano

We're starting to come around to Chrissy Teigen's claim that John Legend and baby Luna are basically the same person. No, seriously.

If the SI Swimsuit model's recent doppelganger baby post wasn't enough proof of their twin status, the "All of Me" crooner is shedding any doubts with a series of new photos on Instagram. 

In a couple of too-cute snapshots, little Luna can be seen chowing down on a short rib, which happens to be the Grammy Award winner's well-documented meal of choice.

Getting these ribs ready to grill tomorrow

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

While that fact alone is giving us major mini-Legend vibes, the tot further proved that she's a daddy's girl through and through as she enjoyed her savory snack while perched on a pint-sized white piano.

"At the piano, eating a rib. It doesn't get any better than this," the "Love Me Now" star captioned the shot.

At the piano, eating a rib. It doesn’t get any better than this.

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

If Luna really is John's twin, does that mean we have a future female music legend in the making? 

