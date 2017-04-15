Behind the Scenes at Luna's First Birthday

Yesterday was Luna Simone Stephens's 1st birthday, and to be honest, we might have been as excited about it as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were. Lucky for us, Teigen shared ample Snaps throughout the day, including several of her and Legend making Lulu's cake, and proud papa Legend posted lots to his Instagram, too.

Over the past few weeks, Teigen has been practicing her cake decorating skills to prepare for the big day, and her final creation did not disappoint. She and Legend teamed up to bake and decorate the two-tier cake—together, they frosted it pink, cut out fondant decorations, and decorated with lots of edible glitter.

The final product, complete with a pink party hat and silver number 1, looked too good to eat!

We decorated it ourselves

The family's next activity was opening presents. For her first birthday, Little Luna recieved a pink toy kitchen, complete with play food and utensils, as well as a pink Little Tikes car—we can probably guess what her favorite color is! Judging by her parents' posts, Luna loved both gifts, even pushing around one of the family's dogs in the play car.

It looks like the whole family had an amazing day, and we can't wait for another full year of Luna's adorable moments.