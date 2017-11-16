Lululemon's First Shoe Collaboration Is the Stuff of Fashionista Athleisure Dreams

Brandi Fowler
Nov 16, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

Lululemon has become a go-to for fitness-savvy fashionistas looking for chic athleisure wear, and now the company is expanding its brand to kicks.

The company just dropped its first shoe collaboration, teaming up with APL to release three exclusive sneaker colorways: Black All-Reflective ($250) for both men and women, and Cinder Rose ($165) and Black Ombre ($200) for women.

Lululemon’s concept team worked closely with APL to create the colors, putting a twist on two of the brand’s most popular shoe designs.

“The unisex Ascend Black All-Reflective has 360-degrees of reflectivity—an all-black silhouette that stands out, even at night,” the brand released in a statement, adding that the shoe’s launch marked the first time APL has used reflective black yarn to create a shoe.

The other two color options were crafted with Lululemon’s customers in mind. The company’s team chose Cinder Rose—a monochromatic color—for the hue of its Techloom Phantom Shoe design. For the Ascend Black Ombre, Lululemon transformed a staple APL colorway by switching the overlays on the shoe from white to black.

The collab comes after Lululemon started selling APL’s shoes in its stores in August. Their new collaboration is now available online and in select stores in North America.

