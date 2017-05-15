Lululemon's First-Ever Global Ad Campaign Is All About Yoga

Ad campaigns are among brand's bigger customer-facing initiatives. They bring customers closer to a company's ethos, as well as expressing their point of view for a season. Lululemon is one of the biggest lifestyle brands in the world and connects that athletic-inspired mindset with athleisure and workout lovers all around the globe. Next up for the brand is one of their biggest endeavors to date: their first-ever global ad campaign.

Shot all around the world in Beijing, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, New York City, and Vancouver, the images were created in partnership with Vice's global creative agency, Virtue Worldwide. Lululemon has always had a kind of grassroots approach to marketing—the brand's app features pictures and video from their ambassadors, store associates, and community leads for instance—thus, this campaign is a culmination of everything they've ever done so far.

When Lululemon started as a brand nearly two decades ago, they cemented yoga and its principles into their foundation. So it was fitting to call the campaign, "This Is Yoga." It introduces those practices to the world through unique subjects, who are implementing those standards into their lives off the mat, with meditation, self-discovery, nonviolence, trust, and more.

Courtesy Lululemon

Some of the exceptional people showcased include professional surfer Maddie Peterson (above), three-time Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings (below), Art of Capoeira instructor and Lululemon ambassador Jian Pablico, and London-based Grime rapper P Money.

Courtesy Lululemon

We also highly suggest following the brand on Instagram, for all the inspiration you need to work it out this spring. Check out images from the new campaign:

Jian Pablico

Courtesy Lululemon

Beijing punk band drummer Atom

Courtesy Lululemon

Artist CJ Hendry

Courtesy Lululemon

Watch them in action in the above video.