British Designer Luella Bartley Joins Calvin Klein Jeans

After his well-received Calvin Klein debut at New York Fashion Week earlier this month, Raf Simons has more big brand news to announce.

According to Business of Fashion, the creative director has tapped British fashion designer Luella Bartley to lead Calvin Klein Jeans as head of global design. In her new role, Bartley will report to Pieter Mulier, creative director of Calvin Klein and right hand of Simons, and Franck Belochi, president of Calvin Klein Jeans Europe.

After her namesake line closed in 2009, Bartley co-designed Marc by Marc Jacobs with her longtime collaborator Katie Hillier until it folded, and the pair co-design Hillier Bartley, a luxury accessories label they founded in 2015.

The new appointment comes shortly after the brand shared Simon’s first Calvin Klein jeans and underwear campaign, which features models posed in front of contemporary artwork at The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh, Penn.

Since Simon’s direction so far is quite the departure from the brand’s signature borderline NSFW denim ads, we can’t wait to see how Bartley’s signature British wit comes into play in future Calvin Klein Jeans collections.