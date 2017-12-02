Lucy Liu Turns 49! See Her Changing Looks Through the Years

This particular actress is a New York native, known for her work alongside Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz in Charlie’s Angels and for lending her voiceover talents to the DreamWorks animated movie, Kung Fu Panda. That’s right! Of course, we are talking about birthday girl, Lucy Liu.

With a full career and extremely busy schedule, the one thing we can’t understand is how Liu always manages to arrive looking completely poised, put-together, and downright radiant. And, considering that she’s turning 49 today, it almost isn’t fair how ageless she is. Further confirming that age is just a number, the actress's beauty transformation through the years is definitely one for the books.

Born 49 years ago today, Liu emerged on the acting scene in 1998 with her role as Ling Woo in the TV series, Ally McBeal. Since then, it’s been full-speed ahead for the gorgeous actress, who’s also starred in countless films, including Payback (1999), Chicago (2002), and Kill Bill (2003).

More recently, Liu received major recognition for her role in the TNT series Southland in the form of a 2012 Critics’ Choice Award for Best Guest Performer in a Drama Series.

Here's to Liu on her birthday and to what this next year has in store for the star.