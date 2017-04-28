Lucy Hale Dishes on Why She Quit Drinking and What's Next After PLL

With just episodes to go until the second part of Season 7 closes out Pretty Little Liars and the long-awaited reveal of A.D., Lucy Hale, who plays Aria Montgomery in the hit ABC series, is opening up about the mental shift that led her to quit drinking, the haircut that started it all, and life after PLL.

"I'm just always trying to surround myself with better people and be the best version of myself possible," the Tennessee native dished in an interview with Byrdie. "I know it sounds obnoxious to hear people say that, but why not?"

Revealing "I tried really hard to be the social butterfly," the actress said after a decade of trying to "fit in" the Hollywood party scene, she'd stumbled across newfound self acceptance just about a year ago—which all started with a dramatic new chin-length lob.

"I know it seems silly because it's just hair," she explained. "But at a point, I was like, 'Why don't I just own that I'm different?'"

With no interest in going out in Hollywood anymore, the star admits that she would now rather spend her nights binging podcasts or favorite shows like Big Little Lies, and that SoulCycle has now become her "version of church."

"I went through a phase that was almost like my freshman 15," the 27-year-old revealed about getting her body into shape. "It's so weird to see your weight fluctuate on a TV show."

As for life after saying goodbye to Aria, Hale dished that she hopes to stay in film and follow in the footsteps of one of her longtime idols in the business.

"[Reese] is one of my idols," Hale admitted. "I love, love, love her. Film is what I've always really wanted to do. There's nothing that I wouldn't try," she said, citing Reese Witherspoon's turn from film actress to HBO star as inspiration.