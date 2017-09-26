Lucy Hale Takes Down a Male Twitter User Who Told Her to "Please Eat a Hamburger"

Lucy Hale has zero tolerance for body shaming on Twitter, especially when it comes to eating disorder accusations.

Recently, one Twitter user learned this the hard way when he called the Pretty Little Liars star "anorexic" and told her to "please eat a hamburger." In no time, the 28-year-old fired back: "As someone who used to struggle with anorexia, I don't take these comments lightly," she wrote. "Im healthy and happy and you don't know me."

Twitter

Pow! But she didn't stop there. "I am disgusted that a man would even think of saying these absolutely awful words to a woman. You should be ashamed of yourself," she wrote in another tweet.

"So keep your repulsive comments to yourself," she continued, before she blocked him and ended her tirade with this epic take down: "Just another insecure man hiding behind a computer screen. Boy BYE."

Hale first opened up about her battle with an eating disorder in 2012, when she admitted she'd often go days without eating. Recovery was a gradual process, but she says she was eventually able to change her relationship with food. Five years later, she remains healthy, happy, and more than willing to clap back at haters who suggest otherwise.