Lucy Hale Got Her Signature Beauty Look from Her Dad

Fact: You should never underestimate the abilities of a good brow pencil or gel. However, if your ideal brows are dark and full like Lucy Hale's signature arches, good genes don't hurt, either.

While Hale has a few of her own makeup hacks, like how to expertly cover up a hickey, she's also spilled the tea on the secret to her brows—and it's not a product you can pick up at Sephora.

Over the weekend the Pretty Little Liars star uploaded a photo her and her dad boating in Canada, and shared in the caption that she doesn't have tips she picked up from her glam team to thank for her lush brows, but her dad. "Papa Bear takes on the Couve Ya wonder where I got my brows from? ," she wrote.

The photo is proof that Hale and her father are indeed brow twins. If Hale's arches are your idea of perfect brows, but you're still recovering from over-waxing or -tweezing, the actress has been there.

When we spoke with the actress earlier this year during a game of beauty never have I ever, she admitted that she's had some "questionable eyebrow moments."

Same, Lucy Hale, same.