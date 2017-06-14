28 Times Birthday Girl Lucy Hale Gave Us Total Short Hair Envy on Instagram

It’s Lucy Hale’s birthday! The Pretty Little Liars star turns 28 years old today, and while we live for her OMG-moments on the hit TV show, the star gives us serious off-screen inspiration in the form of her ever-changing but always-effortless lob.
From brunette to blonde, red-headed, and back again, the actress loves to switch up her ‘do. When she’s playing Aria Montgomery on Freeform’s hit show, the actress has to keep her locks dark, but when she’s off the set, she loves to experiment with different cuts, colors, textures, and styles. From mini buns to wavy tresses, braided updos to pin-straight locks, we’re always crushing on her latest style.
VIDEO: 9 Times Lucy Hale Gave Us Short Hair Envy on Instagram
In honor of her big day, we’ve rounded up 28 times she gave us serious hair envy on Instagram—plus, we've put nine of our favorites in the video above. Warning: You’ll want to book a haircut, stat, after scrolling through. Happy birthday, Lucy!