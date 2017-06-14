28 Times Birthday Girl Lucy Hale Gave Us Total Short Hair Envy on Instagram

Brent N. Clarke/AP
BY: Olivia Bahou
June 14, 2017 @ 5:00 PM

It’s Lucy Hale’s birthday! The Pretty Little Liars star turns 28 years old today, and while we live for her OMG-moments on the hit TV show, the star gives us serious off-screen inspiration in the form of her ever-changing but always-effortless lob.

From brunette to blonde, red-headed, and back again, the actress loves to switch up her ‘do. When she’s playing Aria Montgomery on Freeform’s hit show, the actress has to keep her locks dark, but when she’s off the set, she loves to experiment with different cuts, colors, textures, and styles. From mini buns to wavy tresses, braided updos to pin-straight locks, we’re always crushing on her latest style.

VIDEO: 9 Times Lucy Hale Gave Us Short Hair Envy on Instagram

In honor of her big day, we’ve rounded up 28 times she gave us serious hair envy on Instagram—plus, we've put nine of our favorites in the video above. Warning: You’ll want to book a haircut, stat, after scrolling through. Happy birthday, Lucy!

A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

👋🏼👋🏼👋🏼

A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

On Wednesdays we wear sherbet lips. Also, is it sherbet or sherbert?

A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

Christmas face 🎄

A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

This earring is never coming off 🔗 🆗

A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

Happy Sunday 🤸🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

Tbt. 🍄

A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

Side eye for days 👀

A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

Keep that bun high and tight 👆🏻

A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

My sweet, sweet Momma bear.

A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

Sup. Shades by @tyche_and_iset --makeup @kdeenihan --hair @kristin_ess --styling @danigerous

A video posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

We're smiling but deep down devastated that "The Family" was cancelled @kdeenihan

A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

In a New York minute. 📸: @kdeenihan

A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

Hair things with my girl @lacyredway 💁🏻 w/ @markgirl

A video posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

Welcome to my garden party. @kristin_ess does it again 💐🌸🌼

A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

Choker mood.

A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

My version of the "Adele". I miss my blonde hair 😿

A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

Throwback thurs 📸: @kristin_ess

A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

Knitting, playing the xylophone , filming ..same thing. 📸: @kdeenihan

A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

Secret, old places 🏤

A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

Black is the new black 🌚

A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

Hair flips & purple lips. @kdeenihan @kristin_ess #waitingonroxie

A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

Werkin that @markgirl @kdeenihan @kristin_ess

A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

Stars and braids comin atcha courtesy of the KWEEN K @kristin_ess

A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

