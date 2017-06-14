28 Times Birthday Girl Lucy Hale Gave Us Total Short Hair Envy on Instagram

It’s Lucy Hale’s birthday! The Pretty Little Liars star turns 28 years old today, and while we live for her OMG-moments on the hit TV show, the star gives us serious off-screen inspiration in the form of her ever-changing but always-effortless lob.

From brunette to blonde, red-headed, and back again, the actress loves to switch up her ‘do. When she’s playing Aria Montgomery on Freeform’s hit show, the actress has to keep her locks dark, but when she’s off the set, she loves to experiment with different cuts, colors, textures, and styles. From mini buns to wavy tresses, braided updos to pin-straight locks, we’re always crushing on her latest style.

VIDEO: 9 Times Lucy Hale Gave Us Short Hair Envy on Instagram

In honor of her big day, we’ve rounded up 28 times she gave us serious hair envy on Instagram—plus, we've put nine of our favorites in the video above. Warning: You’ll want to book a haircut, stat, after scrolling through. Happy birthday, Lucy!

A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Jun 2, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

👋🏼👋🏼👋🏼 A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on May 9, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

On Wednesdays we wear sherbet lips. Also, is it sherbet or sherbert? A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Apr 19, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

Christmas face 🎄 A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Apr 13, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

This earring is never coming off 🔗 🆗 A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Apr 12, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

Happy Sunday 🤸🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Apr 9, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

Tbt. 🍄 A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Mar 30, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

Side eye for days 👀 A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Mar 24, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Mar 18, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

Keep that bun high and tight 👆🏻 A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Feb 19, 2017 at 12:52pm PST

My sweet, sweet Momma bear. A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on May 28, 2016 at 5:19pm PDT

One more for tonight because sometimes the best things can't be seen. Thank you to my kween @kristin_ess for this braid pony goodness. A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on May 22, 2016 at 8:36pm PDT

Sup. Shades by @tyche_and_iset --makeup @kdeenihan --hair @kristin_ess --styling @danigerous A video posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on May 21, 2016 at 1:37pm PDT

We're smiling but deep down devastated that "The Family" was cancelled @kdeenihan A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on May 16, 2016 at 1:21pm PDT

In a New York minute. 📸: @kdeenihan A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on May 16, 2016 at 11:06am PDT

Hair things with my girl @lacyredway 💁🏻 w/ @markgirl A video posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on May 16, 2016 at 8:54am PDT

Welcome to my garden party. @kristin_ess does it again 💐🌸🌼 A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on May 12, 2016 at 8:18pm PDT

Choker mood. A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Apr 19, 2016 at 11:18am PDT

My version of the "Adele". I miss my blonde hair 😿 A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Apr 17, 2016 at 7:14pm PDT

Throwback thurs 📸: @kristin_ess A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Apr 14, 2016 at 7:24am PDT

Knitting, playing the xylophone , filming ..same thing. 📸: @kdeenihan A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Apr 6, 2016 at 1:37pm PDT

Secret, old places 🏤 A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Mar 30, 2016 at 7:08am PDT

Black is the new black 🌚 A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Mar 13, 2016 at 1:40pm PDT

#LuNelleinBrazil I've realized this hashtag is annoying & im slightly uncomfortable that I'm using it. 😑 A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Mar 4, 2016 at 2:24pm PST

Hair flips & purple lips. @kdeenihan @kristin_ess #waitingonroxie A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Mar 2, 2016 at 8:20am PST

Werkin that @markgirl @kdeenihan @kristin_ess A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Feb 25, 2016 at 6:52pm PST

I dye. 👸🏼 thank you @kristin_ess for temporarily making me the blonde alter ego I've always wanted to be. A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Feb 17, 2016 at 10:41am PST