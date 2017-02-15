Love Actually Is Filming a Sequel—but There's a Major Catch

Prepare to lose your mind over this news: Almost all of Love Actually's original cast has signed on to film a "sequel" to the beloved holiday movie. The catch? It will only be 10 minutes long.

The film's director, Richard Curtis, has reunited most of his cast for a short film for Red Nose Day, a comedy fundraiser run by U.K. charity Comic Relief. According to Entertainment Weekly, the short film will revisit the lives of the characters 14 years after the film's conclusion.

Liam Neeson (Daniel), Keira Knightley (Juliet), Hugh Grant (the British prime minister), Colin Firth (Jamie), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Sam), Olivia Olson (Joanna), Martine McCutcheon (Natalie), Andrew Lincoln (Mark), Lucia Moniz (Aurelia), Bill Nighy (Bill Mack), Marcus Brigstocke (Mikey), and Rowan Atkinson (Rufus) have all signed on to the project, which begins filming this week.

"I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to," Curtis said. "Who has aged best? I guess that's the big question—or is it so obviously Liam? We've been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part—and it'll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and recreating their characters 14 years later."

Luckily we don't have too much longer to wait: The film will air in the U.S. on May 25 on NBC.

It turns out love actually is all around.