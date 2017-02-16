Stop Everything: Photos from the Love Actually "Sequel" Have Arrived

Yesterday, the Internet went wild with the news that Love Actually is filming a 10-minute modern-day "sequel" for Red Nose Day, and today we've been treated to a first glimpse of the characters 14 years after the film's conclusion.

The official Red Nose Day Twitter account posted two photos of Liam Neeson's character, Daniel, with his son, Sam, played by Thomas Brodie-Sangster. The last time we saw Sam, he was an adorable young blondie who had just gotten the perfect first kiss in an airport.

Now, he looks totally grown up, with his luscious brown locks, a purple scarf, and even a messenger bag.

Neeson, for his part, looks exactly the same. The man has aged like a fine wine.

What the photos don't show you, though, is that Sam's young love interest is still in the picture. Olivia Olson, who played Joanna in the beloved 2003 rom-com (and impressed the world with her cover of Mariah Carey's Christmas classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You"), was also spotted on set, filming with the father and son. How time flies!

Photo 12 / Alamy Stock Photo

Luckily, we don't have too much longer to wait to find out what happened to our fave characters: The Red Nose Day reunion sequel airs in the U.S. May 25 on NBC.