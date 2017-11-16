Steven Mnuchin and Louise Linton Pose with Sheet of Money and the Internet Loses It  

Louise Linton is back at it. The wife of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who earlier this year earned backlash for some insensitive comments she made that mocked poor Americans, visited the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, D.C. today to preview money currently being printed with her husband's signature.

While this is understandably a cool moment for the couple—it's not every day that your signature winds up on the dollar bill— the Internet is having a field day thanks to the photos taken of them during the visit. In the picture, the very wealthy duo hold up a sheet of dollar bills.

Bloomberg/Getty

While the photo itself is not that funny, due to the couple's extreme wealth (Mnuchin worked at Goldman and Sachs prior to his appointment and Linton was an actress), as well as the incident over the summer, the whole thing is a bit hysterical. Twitter definitely agrees, scroll down to see some of the funniest reactions.

Picking out wallpaper for the cognac-swirling room pic.twitter.com/gAqp6wostD — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) November 15, 2017

you cannot parody these folks pic.twitter.com/PfDXB0qXTp — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 15, 2017

Me at Chipotle when they tell me guac is extra: pic.twitter.com/79DYOl8arT — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) November 15, 2017

Beating Louise Linton to the Instagram punch... pic.twitter.com/PKkpkcKNS7 — The Smoking Gun (@tsgnews) November 15, 2017

Find someone who looks at you the way Louise Linton looks at Steve Mnuchin holding a sheet of dollar bills with his name on them pic.twitter.com/3fGXmJti6c — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) November 15, 2017

we still doing this pic.twitter.com/BjbNKVzQZc — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 15, 2017