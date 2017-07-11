Introducing Louis Vuitton's Sleek New Smartwatch

After teasing LV lovers on Instagram Monday with the hashtag #LVConnected, the fashion house revealed its latest venture Tuesday: the debut of its first smartwatch and the latest in its Tambour Horizon watch collection, aptly dubbed the Tambour Horizon Connected.

"Don't take time. Let it take you across the sky into the horizon. Someone is rising, someone is venturing, someone like you," Jennifer Connelly, Jaden Smith, Miranda Kerr, and more say in the black-and-white campaign video for the watch.

Chief executive of Louis Vuitton Michael Burke told the The New York Times the brand wanted to bring a little beauty to wearable tech, saying, "there's a lot of ugliness out there." He added, "For us. the aesthetic is nonnegotiable."

The sleek watch comes in three finishes—polished steel, brushed steel, and full black—and has 30 different straps for men and 30 for women, along with a case made in Switzerland. But, what does it do?

While it has many functionalities, the smartwatch isn't meant to replace your phone. It works with both Apple and Android devices though and counts your steps, alerts you to your e-mail and texts, provides city guides and a downloadable "My Flight" app, among other things, Business of Fashion reported.

And it looks like this will be just the beginning for Louis Vuitton's foray into the tech world. "The Internet of things is really only going to get bigger," Burke said. "You can sit on the sidelines and watch, or dive in and participate and try to influence where things go. We're diving in."