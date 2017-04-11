You Can Now Wear Mona Lisa on Your Arm, Thanks to Louis Vuitton's New Collection

Louis Vuitton has a long history of collaborating with the world's most famed artists, thus its newest collection further explores the brand's synergy with the art world. The iconic French fashion house's newest line of bags and accessories features the work of none other than Jeff Koons—for the first part of its collaboration with the American artist.

Titled The Masters Collection, the pieces feature adapted imagery from Koons's "Gazing Ball" series of paintings: iterations on iconic artworks in hand-painted, large-scale forms. For the assortment, Koons plays with some of the brand's most popular silhouettes, including the Neverfull, Speedy, and Keepall.

Paintings from Van Gogh, Da Vinci, Titian, Fragonard, and Rubens were recreated and then rendered on canvas—with the iconic artists' names embellished on them to boot.

This is also another first for the brand, as it reworked its timeless logo to bear Koons's initials. His signature, inflatable rabbit tag is featured on each bag, and inside each design there is a portrait of the original "Master" and a biography.

The Masters Collection hits stores on April 28, so mark your calendars. Like all special Louis Vuitton collections, this will definitely sell out fast.