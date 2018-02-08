This Is the $1,090 Sneaker Influencers Are Going to Be Obsessed with

Trend alert: It’s OK to wear shoes that are kind of an eyesore.

Designers like Balenciaga, Gucci, and Vetements have sent super ugly sneakers down the runway for the past few seasons—and despite what you may think, people like us are very, very obsessed with them.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Sure, they may look like something your dad wore to the grocery store back in the '80s, but they're flying off shelves and even mass retailers have given them the affordable spin.

Here's the thing about this trend: The shoes are heavy. They're clunky. And none of the really coveted pairs are affordable. But, in general, the styles are easy to pair with most of what in your wardrobe and the kicks last a long time. Throw in the fact that it's actually acceptable to get these dirty—yep, dirt's a trend—and you have a mega street style hit.

Enter Louis Vuitton’s futuristic, sexy, and definitely weird Archlight sneaker. Designer Nicolas Ghesquière sent these puppies down the spring 2018 runway alongside his sporty ready-to-wear and now they’re finally available.

VIDEO: See Kate Bosworth's Red Carpet Style

So how do you get your hands on them? While they'll drop at Louis Vuitton stores worldwide on Feb. 23, the brand is opening an N.Y.C. pop-up in Soho where you’ll find every style available plus an exclusive all-black version. First, though, you’ll need to cough up the $1,090 they cost.

Visit the Louis Vuitton Soho pop-up at 122 Greene Street from Feb. 8 to Mar. 10—and scroll down to see all of the Archlight sneaker styles.