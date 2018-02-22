In Yet Another Royal Wedding, Grace Kelly's Grandson Is Getting Married

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got engaged last year, it was historic for many reasons. But since then, the royal engagements haven't stopped coming.

Harry and Markle's marriage announcement was swiftly followed by new of Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's engagement. And as of Wednesday, there's yet another royal wedding confirmed to be in the works; though, this time, the British aren't involved.

Grace Kelly aka Princess Grace of Monaco's grandson, Louis Ducruet, has gotten engaged to his college sweetheart Marie Chevallier.

Frederic Nebinger - SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Ducruet, 25, is the son of Monaco's Princess Stephanie, making him the grandchild of the late Princess Grace Kelly, who married Prince Rainier of Monaco in the '50s. The groom- and bride-to-be met as students at Western Carolina University in North Carolina and have reportedly been dating for five years.

A representative for the palace confirmed the news Wednesday. "HSH Princess Stephanie of Monaco has the pleasure to announce the engagement of her son Louis Ducruet with Ms. Marie Chevallier," the rep told Fox News.

"Let me introduce you the future madame Ducruet," Louis posted on Instagram. "She said yes and we are now engaged #withlove #engagement #proposal #iloveyou @mariehoachevallier."

Technically speaking, Ducruet does not have an official royal title but is 12th in line to the throne.

There aren't more details yet about when Ducruet and Chevallier plan to tie the knot, but if it happens to be in 2018, that would make for three separate royal weddings in a single year. Clearly, the world is running out of royal bachelors and bachelorettes.