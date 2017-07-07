Lorde Says She Is No Longer Apart of Taylor Swift’s Squad

Remember when Taylor Swift and Lorde documented their budding BFF relationship on Instagram, with adorable moments like, walks on the beach in Malibu and cooking lessons? For us, it feels like just yesterday. But, in Hollywood, most relationships are fleeting—and it looks like Lorde and Tay Tay are the latest pair to fall victim to the pattern.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Feb 22, 2014 at 9:26pm PST

On Friday, the “Green Light” singer sat down with Sunrise co-host David Koch, and dropped a huge bombshell about the status of her T. Swift’s relationship after her comments that compared a friendship with the pop star to an autoimmune disease. “I don’t hang out with these people at all,” she confessed, according to the Daily Mail.

The interviewer was dumbfounded and replied: “But hang on, you're part of Taylor's squad, all the magazines tell us.”

“You know, you make friends in different places, but I think for the most part I'm not like, calling my idols for advice necessarily,” she said with a groan.

In a separate interview with Today host, Richard Wilkins, the New Zealander revealed that living life in a so-called celebrity squad was a “drag,” the Daily Mail reports. After her huge Grammy success in 2014, Lorde admits that moment was a turning point for her and her Hollywood relationships. “I really withdrew myself from being a public person and went home,” she said.

We haven’t completely lost hope, though. Maybe Lorde and Swift’s friendship can be rekindled with another long oceanside walk that takes them back to the good old days? Fingers crossed!