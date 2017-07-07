Lorde May No Longer Be a Part of Taylor Swift's Squad 

Remember when Taylor Swift and Lorde documented their budding BFF relationship on Instagram, with adorable moments like, walks on the beach in Malibu and cooking lessons? For us, it feels like just yesterday. But, in Hollywood, most relationships are fleeting—and it looks like Lorde and Tay Tay may be the latest pair to fall victim to the pattern.

On Friday, the “Green Light” singer sat down with Sunrise co-host David Koch to talk about her new album, Melodrama, and, during the interview, she revealed what it's like running in so-called celebrity squads. "The second you think too hard about it, you just start to go insane," she said. "So it’s best to just be like, 'We’re in Wonderland,' and that’s just what happens around here. Like, also, I don’t hang out with these people at all.”

The interviewer was dumbfounded and replied: “But hang on, you're part of Taylor's squad, all the magazines tell us.”

“You know, you make friends in different places, but I think for the most part I'm not like, calling my idols for advice necessarily,” she said with a groan.

Though, she doesn't count Swift out as a friend specifically in the interview, her response comes just weeks after her comments that compared a friendship with the pop star to an autoimmune disease.

In a separate interview with Today host, Richard Wilkins, the New Zealander explained that being a part of these famous circles is a “drag,” the Daily Mail reports. After her huge Grammy success in 2014, Lorde admits that moment was a turning point for her and her Hollywood relationships. “I really withdrew myself from being a public person and went home,” she said.

We haven’t completely lost hope, though. Maybe Lorde and her celebrity flock will rekindle their relationships at this year's Grammy Awards? Fingers crossed!