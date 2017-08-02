Is Lorde About to Drop a Music Video for "Perfect Places"?

X
Shop This Post
by: Jonathan Borge
August 2, 2017 @ 10:15 AM

Ella Yelich-O’Connor, the 20-year-old New Zealand singer-songwriter better known as Lorde, is messing with our emotions today.

Nearly two months after dropping her sophomore album, Melodrama, and five months after gifting us with the video for her lead single, “Green Light,” she's back with something to obsess over. On Wednesday, Lorde took to Instagram and Twitter to tease what appears to be a brand spankin’ new music video set to drop Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.

In the first image shared, she’s seen carrying a huge machete and wearing an oversize hat in a lush field. The caption? On Twitter, it simply read, “Thursday,” but she chose to wax a bit poetic on Instagram. “Where all the boors lay sound and still, and all the pains you’ve tried to kill; When you have said goodbye to grace, then you are in the perfect place,” she wrote in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXOg_dVH3Ek/?hl=en&taken-by=lordemusic

Huh?

Though the lyrics don’t ring a bell, “Perfect Places,” is a fan favorite off Melodrama, and the last two words she wrote in her little poem, above. Obviously, fans are piecing the clues together, thinking the few stills she shared on social media are from a video for the song. On Twitter, she also revealed whatever it is she’s dropping will come to us at 8 a.m. New Zealand time, 4 p.m. ET.

RELATED: Britney Spears Hosts a Dance Class for Kids and We Want to Sign Up ASAP

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXRKKXbndNt/?hl=en&taken-by=lordemusic

THURSDAY

A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on

https://twitter.com/lorde/status/892149107665457152

Across her months-long promotion of Melodrama, she’s teased the release of projects using two time zones.

RELATED: Lorde Once Got Stuck on the Subway Underground for Four Hours

Here’s hoping for a new, dramatic vid.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top