Is Lorde About to Drop a Music Video for "Perfect Places"?

Ella Yelich-O’Connor, the 20-year-old New Zealand singer-songwriter better known as Lorde, is messing with our emotions today.

Nearly two months after dropping her sophomore album, Melodrama, and five months after gifting us with the video for her lead single, “Green Light,” she's back with something to obsess over. On Wednesday, Lorde took to Instagram and Twitter to tease what appears to be a brand spankin’ new music video set to drop Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.

In the first image shared, she’s seen carrying a huge machete and wearing an oversize hat in a lush field. The caption? On Twitter, it simply read, “Thursday,” but she chose to wax a bit poetic on Instagram. “Where all the boors lay sound and still, and all the pains you’ve tried to kill; When you have said goodbye to grace, then you are in the perfect place,” she wrote in the caption.

Huh?

Though the lyrics don’t ring a bell, “Perfect Places,” is a fan favorite off Melodrama, and the last two words she wrote in her little poem, above. Obviously, fans are piecing the clues together, thinking the few stills she shared on social media are from a video for the song. On Twitter, she also revealed whatever it is she’s dropping will come to us at 8 a.m. New Zealand time, 4 p.m. ET.

RELATED: Britney Spears Hosts a Dance Class for Kids and We Want to Sign Up ASAP

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXRKKXbndNt/?hl=en&taken-by=lordemusic THURSDAY A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Aug 1, 2017 at 3:34pm PDT

https://twitter.com/lorde/status/892149107665457152 FRIDAY 8am NZ / THURSDAY 4pm EASTERN — Lorde (@lorde) July 31, 2017

Across her months-long promotion of Melodrama, she’s teased the release of projects using two time zones.

RELATED: Lorde Once Got Stuck on the Subway Underground for Four Hours

Here’s hoping for a new, dramatic vid.