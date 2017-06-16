Lorde Admits She Runs an Instagram Account All About Onion Rings

The secret's out: Lorde is crazy for onion rings.

On Thursday's segment of The Tonight Show, the "Green Light" chart topper outed herself as the curator of the now-defunct Instagram account @onionringsworldwide, and the idea behind its inception is actually kind of amazing.

The self-professed onion ring connoisseur confessed to host Jimmy Fallon that she started the profile, explaining "I think [onion rings are] underrated. I don't think they get enough credit."

Promising to rate every onion ring encountered, the Instagram account, which has been deleted, won over 24 followers after sharing just four mouthwatering gems.

"I naively didn't realize that it would be a thing that I was going to different places and trying the onion rings at each of those places," the star told the late night emcee, revealing that two of her favorite rings come from Tennessee and New York City.

While the "Royals" hitmaker was quick to pack on the praise for her favorites, she realized that not all onion rings are created equal, especially when it comes to the ones served by fast food joint Burger King.

She wrote, "I didn't actually know Burger King did onion rings, and good thing I didn't because they are not good. 1/5."

onionringsworldwide/Lorde via Instagram

Looks like we have a food critic in the making!