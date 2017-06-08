Lorde Announces Major Melodrama World Tour 

If, like me, you cried during Lorde’s performance of “Ribs” at her New York show in 2014, then you’re about to lose it.

On Thursday, the 20-year-old pop star gave fans a pretty little gift wrapped up in a big Instagram bow: new tour dates.

“It’s official—I’m bringing the first legs of the MELODRAMA WORLD TOUR to New Zealand, Australia, Europe, and the UK!!!!!!!!!” she wrote alongside a super artistic promotional image from her new tour.

Yes, you read that right. Lorde has taken a step closer toward world domination. She's kicking off her months-long show in September in Manchester, which could quite possibly be a subtle nod to the victims of the recent attacks.

She’s also taking her show to New Zealand, the singer’s home country. Way to remember where you come from, girl.

And while we’re still counting down the dates until the official June 16 release of her new album, Melodrama, she thankfully gave us something to stay busy with in the meantime. “To celebrate the launch of the tour I’m giving you the last little taste of Melodrama before release next week. Love this one to death,” she wrote, asking fans to visit “your streaming service at midnight” for the new release.

Lucky fans in New Zealand and Australia and the U.K. and Europe can purchase pre-sale tickets June 13 and 14, respectively, though those of us in the good o’ U.S. of A. will have to wait 'til she announces American tour dates. Fingers crossed, people.