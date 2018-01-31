Lorde Took Out a Full Page Newspaper Ad to Talk About the 2018 Grammys

Lorde has a few things to say about the 2018 Grammys.

The singer—who was the only female nominated for Album of the Year—was the only one in her category to not perform at the ceremony, causing some of her fans to claim that the Grammys snubbed her. Lorde is now clearing up what she thinks about the night though, and she's got a much more positive outlook, as evidenced by the full-page newspaper ad she took out in Wednesday's issue of The New Zealand Herald.

Lester Cohen/Getty

“Last night I saw a lot of crazy & wonderful things,” she wrote in a handwritten statement, which was shared by an editor at the newspaper.

“I just wanted to say thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for loving & embracing Melodrama the way you did. My nomination belongs to you. Thank you, also, for believing in female musicians. You set a beautiful precedent!”

In addition to the main note, Lorde also included little doodles and anecdotes that gave shoutouts to her fellow musicians, such as the line "Jay-Z's hands are really soft," and "met Stevie Nicks + almost cried."

With that positivity and her musical gifts, it wouldn't be too surprising to see her winning Grammys of her own in the future.