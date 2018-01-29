Did You Notice the Powerful Message Sewn Onto Lorde's Grammys Dress?

Lorde sees your white roses and will raise you an entire essay.

While her contemporaries gave a nod to the Time's Up movement by wearing white to the 2018 Grammy Awards, Lorde went a step (or two) further with a feminist essay sewn onto her dress.

The singer, who was up for album of the year on Sunday night, showed off a hand-written copy of an essay by artist Jenny Holzer stitched to the back of her crimson gown.

"My version of a white rose — THE APOCALYPSE WILL BLOSSOM — an excerpt from the greatest of all time, jenny holzer," the "Royals" singer explained alongside the photo on Instagram.

The essay "The Apocalypse Will Blossom" is included in Holzer’s series of thought-provoking mini-essays, which she famously printed on brightly colored posters and hung anonymously throughout New York City in 1977.

“Rejoice! Our times are intolerable,” the essay reads. “Take coverage for the worst is a harbinger of the best. Only dire circumstance can precipitate the overthrow of oppressors. The old and corrupt must be laid to waste before the just can triumph. Contradiction will be heightened. The reckoning will be hastened by the staging of seed disturbances. The apocalypse will blossom.”

Now that's how you make a statement.