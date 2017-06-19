Lorde's Friendship with Taylor Swift Is Like ... Allergies?

Ever wondered what it’s like to be best pals with Taylor Swift? How about best friends with Lorde?? Maintaining a close relationship with any major celebrity feels pretty far-fetched, but one where both parties are super busy and in-demand? Well, that’s next-level dedication.

For Lorde, a sensation herself, star-studded friendships are the norm. Between Lena Dunham, Taylor Swift, Tavi Gevinson, Karlie Kloss, and the other Hollywood heavy weights in the singer’s inner circle, Lorde stays social—but, honestly, how do any of them find time?!

According to the New Zealand native, famous friends are key to enduring the pressures of the limelight. “It’s an element of wanting to stick together,” Lorde told The Guardian, “It can be so scary to do this. These friendships, they’re about having a hand put on your shoulder by someone who knows. They’re about hearing, ‘I’ve done it, too.’”

But when it comes to a high-profile BFF like T-Swift, things are a tad more complicated.

“It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies,” the Melodrama songstress explained. “There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It’s like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.”

Well said, Lorde. We’ll bring some Claritin for our next hang with Swift.