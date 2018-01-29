Lorde Fans Are NOT Here for the Singer's Grammys Snub

Sunday night’s Grammy Awards ceremony was noticeably missing a vital element among its winners: WOMEN.

Despite the dedication to wearing white roses in solidarity with Time’s Up and other women’s equality movements, the Grammys bestowed the majority of awards to male performers.

In that same vain, Grammy-nominated artist Lorde was reportedly the only person nominated for Album of the Year who wasn’t offered a solo performance. Note: She was also the only woman nominated in the category.

When Grammys executive producer Ken Ehrlich was asked to comment on the snub, he told reporters, “These shows are always a matter of choices, and we know we have a box and the box gets full and filled up. She had a great album, album of the year is a big honor, but there's no way we can really deal with everybody. Sometimes people get left out that shouldn't, but on the other hand, we did the best we can to make sure that it's a representative and balanced show."

Lorde fans aren’t having it:

Anyone got postal addresses for the Grammy judges? I need to send them Lorde’s album because they obviously forgot to listen to it — Greg James (@gregjames) January 29, 2018

Sza: 0 wins

Lorde: 0 wins

Kesha: 0 wins

Lady Gaga: 0 wins

P!nk: 0 wins

Kelly Clarkson: 0 wins



Ed Sheeran: 2 wins

Bruno Mars: 6 wins



OMG! @RecordingAcad they are a fucking fraud! #GrammysAreOverParty pic.twitter.com/4g3PcPDWvN — 📀 Lady Del Rey 📀 (@JoanneDSMH) January 29, 2018

I just love the idea of watching that 3.5-hour show and saying, "The reason we didn't have room for a Lorde performance was that it was just too jam-packed with essential content." — Linda Holmes (@nprmonkeysee) January 29, 2018

Number of Onstage Appearances at last night’s Grammys:



Sting: 3

Bono: 3

Lorde: 0



Note: Neither Sting nor Bono were nominated for a single award. — Aléx Young (@AlexYoung) January 29, 2018

sure glad the #Grammys made room for Sting playing a minor 30-year-old hit instead of giving Lorde her own song. — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) January 29, 2018

Luckily, the Melodrama singer was properly armed for the evening:

lorde at the 60th annual grammy awards holding a flask, oil on canvas pic.twitter.com/j4YqimNgTg — ✵ (@greenIight) January 29, 2018

Despite the injustice, the singer's not about to get petty. Since we were robbed of her Grammys performance, you'll just have to see her "murder a stage" for yourself: