Lorde Fans Are NOT Here for the Singer's Grammys Snub

Sunday night’s Grammy Awards ceremony was noticeably missing a vital element among its winners: WOMEN.
Despite the dedication to wearing white roses in solidarity with Time’s Up and other women’s equality movements, the Grammys bestowed the majority of awards to male performers.
In that same vain, Grammy-nominated artist Lorde was reportedly the only person nominated for Album of the Year who wasn’t offered a solo performance. Note: She was also the only woman nominated in the category.
When Grammys executive producer Ken Ehrlich was asked to comment on the snub, he told reporters, “These shows are always a matter of choices, and we know we have a box and the box gets full and filled up. She had a great album, album of the year is a big honor, but there's no way we can really deal with everybody. Sometimes people get left out that shouldn't, but on the other hand, we did the best we can to make sure that it's a representative and balanced show."
Lorde fans aren’t having it:
Luckily, the Melodrama singer was properly armed for the evening:
Despite the injustice, the singer's not about to get petty. Since we were robbed of her Grammys performance, you'll just have to see her "murder a stage" for yourself: