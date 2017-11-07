11 of Birthday Girl Lorde's Most Heartfelt Instagrams

Gabriel Olsen
Josephine Cusumano
Nov 07, 2017

Lorde turns 21! The New Zealand native is a year wiser today and she's certainly come a long way since her single, "Royals," took over airwaves.

The singer has since made a name for herself thanks to more hits including "Tennis Court" and "Yellow Flicker Beat," which appeared on The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 soundtrack and even earned her a 2015 Golden Globe nomination.

What's more, she recently released her second album, the critically acclaimed Melodrama, and we've had "Green Light" on repeat ever since. 

Ever since Lorde's inception into Hollywood, she's also become close friends with fellow A-listers including Taylor Swift, Lena Dunham, and countless other strong females. The free-spirited singer sure knows how to pick her friends and she's even more selective when it comes to her Instagram.

The star has more than five million followers on the social media platform, and there are times when Lorde gets heartfelt with her captions. In honor of the singer's 21st birthday, take a look at her 11 most touching posts to date:

When she shared her appreciation for collaborator Jack Antonoff:

happy birthday to one of the best. so happy to know you and annoy you daily and so thankful to be in a long creative conversation with you about what it means to be alive. ours is a relationship that will be special and vital for a long time i'm thinking. so many memories all over the world in studios and restaurants and at concerts, laughing, crying (me), drinking all of the juices and occasionally disgusting you by walking barefoot through brooklyn.. you make a killer soft boiled egg and you're so fucking patient and i love all of your weird outfit/haircut/beard phases!!!! (i have some very grim photos but only posted the cute ones except for this face swap which is literally the worst thing i've ever seen) you're the top. and so proud that today you have released the first song from an excellent album. JA + EYO forever and always

A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on

When she referred to her dad as the "greatest g alive":

When she sent her baby brother birthday wishes from abroad:

When she got real about Kanye West's #NYFW show:

When she wrote about her best friend:

laughing as i post this. this is my best friend and i at a school disco way back in the day (5+ years ago) and i'm sharing it with the world to celebrate her turning nineteen today! words can hardly describe what we've shared. in her, i gained a sister, a best friend, and a truly hilarious customer who was joined to my hip as we felt our first starry eyes for playground boys, went to our first parties, went on endless bus rides searching for some free fun.. every boy was in love with her and every girl wanted to be her, and she was MY best friend. we shared a pair of broken headphones and discovered our own tastes in music, went for walks eating lunch from trees, sifted through dusty fabric stores hunting for bargains, diy-ed our clothes, searched the inorganics (trash outside people's houses) for shoes, bags and other 'treasures', and so much more. we were endlessly creative, we searched, we DREAMT. i'll always be thankful for this smart, beautiful lady. was so nice to celebrate with you tonight. (remember we thought this was the coolest picture........lol). love you for days and days moose 🌸

A photo posted by Lorde (@lordemusic) on

When she expressed gratitude for a fun day:

When she celebrated the Met Gala from the freight elevator:

When she shared a special throwback:

When she posted a photo of her mom:

she always has a smile and a devilish joke on hand, and my life would be so much duller without her

A photo posted by Lorde (@lordemusic) on

When she wrote about gratitude:

When she got real about friendship (with Taylor Swift):

