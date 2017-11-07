11 of Birthday Girl Lorde's Most Heartfelt Instagrams

Lorde turns 21! The New Zealand native is a year wiser today and she's certainly come a long way since her single, "Royals," took over airwaves.

The singer has since made a name for herself thanks to more hits including "Tennis Court" and "Yellow Flicker Beat," which appeared on The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 soundtrack and even earned her a 2015 Golden Globe nomination.

What's more, she recently released her second album, the critically acclaimed Melodrama, and we've had "Green Light" on repeat ever since.

Ever since Lorde's inception into Hollywood, she's also become close friends with fellow A-listers including Taylor Swift, Lena Dunham, and countless other strong females. The free-spirited singer sure knows how to pick her friends and she's even more selective when it comes to her Instagram.

The star has more than five million followers on the social media platform, and there are times when Lorde gets heartfelt with her captions. In honor of the singer's 21st birthday, take a look at her 11 most touching posts to date:

When she shared her appreciation for collaborator Jack Antonoff:

When she referred to her dad as the "greatest g alive":



normally i hold deep hatred for airport photos, but BEHOLD THIS CUTENESS - my dad vic, greatest g alive, cruising through LAX with ya girl A photo posted by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Dec 6, 2015 at 11:04pm PST

When she sent her baby brother birthday wishes from abroad:



my baby brother and i share a birthday, but he's in nz and i'm in new york so this year we celebrate a day apart. send all your love to this little angel/devil/rascal/future heartbreaker on his fourteenth. 🕯 A photo posted by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Nov 6, 2015 at 10:10pm PST

When she got real about Kanye West's #NYFW show:

the skin is peeling off my lips and hands these days i very rarely see the sun and my eye is weeping and screaming and it's fashion week and everyone already thinks i'm strange and it's a kanye show where the freaks are beautiful so why not say fuck it and let's dance with the melodrama? ps. the show was crazy i got to wear sneakers and had the best bear hug from drizzy and now i'm in bed in a sweater editing something cool for you guys to see very soon A photo posted by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Sep 16, 2015 at 12:42pm PDT

When she wrote about her best friend:

When she expressed gratitude for a fun day:

watching tim surf today from the backseat of the car. tim has been my friend since we were 13; he's a nature wizard and a deep thinker, and he doesn't talk a lot but pretty much everything he says is a poem. he also thinks most things i do are deeply uncool and for that i'll probably love him forever. thanks for the fun day @timtees_dale A photo posted by Lorde (@lordemusic) on May 10, 2016 at 2:46am PDT

When she celebrated the Met Gala from the freight elevator:

ok my very last photo of this magical night (and the ball itself was truly that, magic - we ran through the museum after dark, and danced to prince, and hugged and kissed) in the freight elevator 📷 @bakerpr A photo posted by Lorde (@lordemusic) on May 3, 2016 at 9:04am PDT

When she shared a special throwback:

me in my bedroom, 2012 - can u see the original picture of kc royals player george brett on my wall? i tore it from a national geographic and put it there about 3 months before taking this photo. without that piece of paper, my whole life would be different. 💫 A photo posted by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Apr 5, 2015 at 8:04pm PDT

When she posted a photo of her mom:

she always has a smile and a devilish joke on hand, and my life would be so much duller without her A photo posted by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Mar 6, 2015 at 11:16pm PST

When she wrote about gratitude:

When she got real about friendship (with Taylor Swift):