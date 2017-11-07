11 of Birthday Girl Lorde's Most Heartfelt Instagrams

Lorde turns 21! The New Zealand native is a year wiser today and she's certainly come a long way since her single, "Royals," took over airwaves.
The singer has since made a name for herself thanks to more hits including "Tennis Court" and "Yellow Flicker Beat," which appeared on The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 soundtrack and even earned her a 2015 Golden Globe nomination.
What's more, she recently released her second album, the critically acclaimed Melodrama, and we've had "Green Light" on repeat ever since.
Ever since Lorde's inception into Hollywood, she's also become close friends with fellow A-listers including Taylor Swift, Lena Dunham, and countless other strong females. The free-spirited singer sure knows how to pick her friends and she's even more selective when it comes to her Instagram.
The star has more than five million followers on the social media platform, and there are times when Lorde gets heartfelt with her captions. In honor of the singer's 21st birthday, take a look at her 11 most touching posts to date:
When she shared her appreciation for collaborator Jack Antonoff:
When she referred to her dad as the "greatest g alive":
When she sent her baby brother birthday wishes from abroad:
When she got real about Kanye West's #NYFW show:
the skin is peeling off my lips and hands these days i very rarely see the sun and my eye is weeping and screaming and it's fashion week and everyone already thinks i'm strange and it's a kanye show where the freaks are beautiful so why not say fuck it and let's dance with the melodrama? ps. the show was crazy i got to wear sneakers and had the best bear hug from drizzy and now i'm in bed in a sweater editing something cool for you guys to see very soon
When she wrote about her best friend:
laughing as i post this. this is my best friend and i at a school disco way back in the day (5+ years ago) and i'm sharing it with the world to celebrate her turning nineteen today! words can hardly describe what we've shared. in her, i gained a sister, a best friend, and a truly hilarious customer who was joined to my hip as we felt our first starry eyes for playground boys, went to our first parties, went on endless bus rides searching for some free fun.. every boy was in love with her and every girl wanted to be her, and she was MY best friend. we shared a pair of broken headphones and discovered our own tastes in music, went for walks eating lunch from trees, sifted through dusty fabric stores hunting for bargains, diy-ed our clothes, searched the inorganics (trash outside people's houses) for shoes, bags and other 'treasures', and so much more. we were endlessly creative, we searched, we DREAMT. i'll always be thankful for this smart, beautiful lady. was so nice to celebrate with you tonight. (remember we thought this was the coolest picture........lol). love you for days and days moose 🌸
When she expressed gratitude for a fun day:
watching tim surf today from the backseat of the car. tim has been my friend since we were 13; he's a nature wizard and a deep thinker, and he doesn't talk a lot but pretty much everything he says is a poem. he also thinks most things i do are deeply uncool and for that i'll probably love him forever. thanks for the fun day @timtees_dale
When she celebrated the Met Gala from the freight elevator:
When she shared a special throwback:
When she posted a photo of her mom:
When she wrote about gratitude:
last night, i played the last show (possibly ever) to support pure heroine. we finished in my hometown, and i felt so full and so loved, and so lucky. to everyone who has come to the shows this year: THANKYOU. you have given me an opportunity to learn and grow like no other - from starting off the year at the grammys absolutely terrified out of my mind to being happy and at ease in a packed arena, we have grown together. you'll be seeing me before the year is out - i will be performing yellow flicker beat at the AMAs and a few other places - but i wanted to express my gratitude to you for filling these rooms and dancing with me til the clocks run out. lots of love to you from the beach and the fog.
When she got real about friendship (with Taylor Swift):
this girl was the first person i played yellow flicker beat to, and she was instantly obsessed with it/would make me play it to our other friends in her kitchen like a proud mom. in return i make her put on my favourite jams from her new record and flail around wildly/smile like a crazy person. it's the coolest thing in the world having friends who make incredible music AND having them cheering you on when it's time for your own to be released. so pumped for them to hear 1989. #iheartswift