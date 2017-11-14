Walmart Is Now Selling High-Fashion Clothing Thanks to This Luxury Retailer

In surprising fashion news we didn't expect, Walmart has a brand new partner just in time for the holidays, and they might change the way you Christmas shop this year.

Walmart is delving deeper into the fashion world, and it all starts with an unexpected new partnership—with Lord & Taylor. The duo announced that Lord & Taylor will start selling it's high-fashion merchandise on Walmart.com beginning in the spring, and we're pleasantly surprised.

This means that shoppers browsing the Walmart site will be able to scroll through a Lord & Taylor landing page, which is pretty cool if you ask us.

"Our goal is to create a premium fashion destination on Walmart.com," said the Head of Fashion for Walmart's U.S. E-commerce Division Denise Incandela in a statement to NBC. "We see customers on our site searching for higher-end items, and we are expanding our business online to focus on adding specialized and premium shopping experience, starting with fashion."

Lord & Taylor seems equally excited about the change.

"Walmart.com is a shopping destination that reaches a wide base of customers looking for premium fashion brands," Lord & Taylor President Liz Rodbell said in a statement. "As retail continues to change, this flagship store creates enormous growth opportunities for Lord & Taylor and our brand partners."

The department brand now joins other Walmart fashion partners like Modcloth, Bonobos, and Moosejaw.

It's like Christmas came early, but in this case, you can actually prep for the holidays while enjoying the news. That's what we call a win-win.  

