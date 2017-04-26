The Live-Action Lion King May Have Found Its Timon and Pumbaa

Coming off the news that Beyoncé is the top choice to voice Nala in Disney's live-action Lion King remake, we have even more reason to anticipate the must-see film. Two other familiar faces are in talks to voice the beloved characters of Timon and Pumbaa, aka the kingdom's resident meerkat and warthog.

Simba's hilarious Hakuna Matata-spouting sidekicks are set to be brought to life by Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner for the retelling, The Wrap reports. The move ensures that the Jon Favreau-directed film is well on its way toward lining up a star-studded cast (James Earl Jones will be back to portray Mufasa while Donald Glover will voice Simba) and rivaling the success of the original animated film, which was released in 1994 to an incredible $968.5 million worldwide gross.

With the box office success of this year's live-action Beauty and the Beast, Disney has fast-tracked many remakes of its beloved animated classics including Dumbo and Aladdin and started looking for some star power. The Lion King is now slated to be released on July 19, 2019.

With Rogen's animated star turn in favorites like Kung Fu Panda and Sausage Party and Eichner's certified funny chops on Billy on the Street and Difficult People, we're now even more excited for new levels of comic relief in this reimaging. Now, if only they could get Queen Bey on board!