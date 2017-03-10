The Little Mermaid Live-Action Movie Trailer Is Here—But It's Not What You Think

The first trailer for the live-action version of The Little Mermaid is here, and the film looks completely stunning.

But sorry to get your hopes up Disney fanatics, it isn't a remake of the classic you know and love—this movie is based on the famed fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen. The storyline follows a young girl and her older brother (a reporter) who travel to a small town in Mississippi to search for an enchanting woman that they believe is the real Little Mermaid. The sibling duo quickly becomes a part of the adventure to save her from her captors.

The project boasts a star-studded cast that includes Poppy Drayton (Downton Abbey) and William Moseley (The Chronicles of Narnia) alongside Shirley MacLaine, Loreto Peralta, and Gina Gershon. Blake Harris and Chris Bouchard direct the film, which features a screenplay written by Harris.

The Little Mermaid is set to be released later this year.

RELATED: Beauty Products That Will Make You Feel Like a Mermaid

Watch the full trailer above.