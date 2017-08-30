Reebok Made These Lisa Frank Sneakers a Reality

Now, there are some colorful kicks to go with your Lisa Frank pajamas and greeting cards.

In line with the resurgence of the brand, Reebok teamed up with Lisa Frank to create a classic leather sneaker with a very colorful twist. The kicks are covered in Lisa Frank designs like neon pops of roses, tongue-wagging pups, and precocious kittens, and signed by her with silver markers.

To take things up a notch (and give it even more of a Lisa Frank touch), the laces on the sneakers are multicolored too.

"Is it really back-to-school without a pair of @lisa_frank-inspired Classic Leathers? #LisaFrank #BackToSchool #ClassicLeather#thisISclassic #BlastFromThePast," Reebok captioned a shot of the shoes, which sit in a box surrounded by colorful, glittery pom poms.

"I've always been a sneaker girl and I'm forever on the lookout for fun new styles," Frank told Reebok in an interview. "Sometimes I even make my own sneakers, adding height to a flat pair of lace ups. I used to paint my sneakers and everybody loved them!"

Although Lisa Frank fans went wild at the sight of the kicks, there's one big caveat: She only showed off her designs on two pairs of the limited edition Reebok Classic Leathers shoes. Those pairs will go to two lucky people who tweet—and have the best responses—to the question, "What's your favorite trend from your back to school days?" to @ReebokClassics and @LisaFrank.

RELATED: Lisa Frank Debit Cards Are Now a Thing

There's no better time than now than to fully dive into your '90s nostalgia.