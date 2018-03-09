Lisa Bonet Recalls How There Was Something "Sinister" About Bill Cosby

Since the expansive sexual assault allegations made against Bill Cosby came to light, a few cast members of The Cosby Show have come forward defending him, including Malcolm Jamal Warner and Phylicia Rashad. Cosby's on-screen daughter Lisa Bonet, however, was not as quick to throw her two cents in.

Aside from her daughter Zoë Kravitz's comment to Allure regarding the scandal, Bonet did not publicly share her thoughts on how at least 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual assault.

"I think she didn't like hearing that. It bummed her out. Though she didn't seem incredibly surprised about it," Kravitz said in 2017 of Bonet. "I don't think she wants to hear about anyone being abused, especially by someone she spent so much time with. It feels shitty. You want to shower."

David Livingston

Now, though, things have changed: Bonet revealed what she really thinks in an interview with Net-a-Porter. The actress discussed what it was like to work with Cosby and portray his daughter on The Cosby Show. She said that the news of his behavior had not altered her memory of what it was like to be on the show because it was "exactly" how she remembered it.

RELATED: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Are Married! Get the Details on Their Secret Ceremony

"There was no knowledge on my part about his specific actions, but ... There was just energy. And that type of sinister, shadow energy cannot be concealed," she said.

When asked if she sensed a darkness, she replied "always."

“Always. And if I had anything more to reveal then it would have happened a long time ago," she said. "That’s my nature. The truth will set you free.”