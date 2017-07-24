Linkin Park Write a Heartbreaking Open Letter to Chester Bennington Following His Suicide

Less than a week after 41-year-old Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington committed suicide by hanging, the group’s members have come together to release an official statement.

On Monday, Linkin Park released an open letter directly addressed to Chester on their official website and Facebook.

“Dear Chester," it starts. "Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened.”

In the letter, band members address the support they’ve received from fans and also speak for Talinda, Chester’s wife. “Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know what you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you,” the band—whose remaining members include Mike Shinoda, Rob Bourdon, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, and Joe Hahn—collectively writes.

Additionally, the letter speaks to Bennington’s “infectious” spirit and the “demons” that led to his suicide. “We’re trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal. After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place.”

https://www.facebook.com/linkinpark/posts/10155478666281788 Dear Chester, Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we... Posted by Linkin Park on Monday, July 24, 2017

In the letter, the group also leaves their future open-ended: “Our love for making and performing music is inextinguishable. While we don’t know what path our future may take, we know that each of our lives was made better by you. Thank you for that gift. We love you, and miss you so much.”

Since Bennington’s death, Live Nation announced the cancelation of Linkin Park’s North American One More Light tour.

https://twitter.com/LiveNation/status/888522583276007424?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cnn.com%2F2017%2F07%2F22%2Fentertainment%2Flinkin-park-cancels-tour-chester-bennington%2Findex.html The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been cancelled. Refunds avail at point of purchase. Our thoughts to all affected. — Live Nation (@LiveNation) July 21, 2017

RELATED: Celebrities Respond to Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington's Tragic Death

Our thoughts are with the brand and Bennington’s family and friends.