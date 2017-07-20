Celebrities Respond to Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington’s Tragic Death

Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington reportedly committed suicide by hanging on Thursday. He was 41 years old.

Bandmate and fellow Linkin Park vocalist Mike Shinoda (pictured above with Bennington) confirmed the tragic passing on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

"Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one," he wrote.

https://twitter.com/mikeshinoda/status/888112045190561793 Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

Bennington and the rest of Linkin Park were scheduled to kick off their One More Light album tour in North America next week in Boston.

As news of Bennington's passing spread, other celebrities took to social media to offer their condolences and fond thoughts of the late musician.

Rihanna posted a black-and-white photo tribute of Bennington with his tattoos colored in and added a string of sad face emojis on her Instagram. "Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast!" she wrote, along with #RIPChester.

Jimmy Kimmel, Ashley Greene, Chance the Rapper, Nikki Sixx, Jeffree Star, and the bands Imagine Dragons and OneRepublic, also expressed sadness about Bennington's death on Twitter and Instagram. See theirs and more celebrity tributes below.

https://twitter.com/jimmykimmel/status/888100651217047552 Chester was one of the kindest men I've had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 20, 2017

https://twitter.com/Imaginedragons/status/888101160984469504 no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington. — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 20, 2017

https://twitter.com/OneRepublic/status/888103112602505216 Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞 — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017

https://twitter.com/AshleyMGreene/status/888103543453790208 Saddened to learn about the passing of the talented Chester Bennington from Linkin Park. My heart breaks for his family and children. — Ashley Greene (@AshleyMGreene) July 20, 2017

https://twitter.com/chancetherapper/status/888103270706819073 RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017

https://twitter.com/NikkiSixx/status/888102311553257472 I am in tears.Chester just told me how happy he was…..He was such a sweet and talented man……Ifeel so sad for his family,band mates and fans — Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) July 20, 2017

https://twitter.com/JeffreeStar/status/888115567298723840 I'm at such a loss for words right now… Grew up listening to Linkin Park and Chester is a fucking icon. #RIP 😧😕☹️ — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) July 20, 2017

Our thoughts are with Bennington's friends and family. Please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-272-TALK or suicidepreventionlifeline.org if you or anyone you know needs help.