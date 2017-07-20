Celebrities Respond to Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington’s Tragic Death

Celebrities Respond to Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington’s Tragic Death
Jason Squires/Getty
Shop This Post
by: Alexandra Whittaker
July 20, 2017 @ 3:45 PM

Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington reportedly committed suicide by hanging on Thursday. He was 41 years old.

Bandmate and fellow Linkin Park vocalist Mike Shinoda (pictured above with Bennington) confirmed the tragic passing on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

"Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one," he wrote.

https://twitter.com/mikeshinoda/status/888112045190561793

Bennington and the rest of Linkin Park were scheduled to kick off their One More Light album tour in North America next week in Boston.

As news of Bennington's passing spread, other celebrities took to social media to offer their condolences and fond thoughts of the late musician.

Rihanna posted a black-and-white photo tribute of Bennington with his tattoos colored in and added a string of sad face emojis on her Instagram. "Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast!" she wrote, along with #RIPChester.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWx1hCWDYZX/?taken-by=badgalriri&hl=en

Jimmy Kimmel, Ashley Greene, Chance the Rapper, Nikki Sixx, Jeffree Star, and the bands Imagine Dragons and OneRepublic, also expressed sadness about Bennington's death on Twitter and Instagram. See theirs and more celebrity tributes below.

https://twitter.com/jimmykimmel/status/888100651217047552

https://twitter.com/Imaginedragons/status/888101160984469504

https://twitter.com/OneRepublic/status/888103112602505216

https://twitter.com/AshleyMGreene/status/888103543453790208

https://twitter.com/chancetherapper/status/888103270706819073

https://twitter.com/NikkiSixx/status/888102311553257472

https://twitter.com/JeffreeStar/status/888115567298723840

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWx0R5ODhwo/?taken-by=jwoww&hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWx3mloj2W0/?tagged=ripchester

#RIPChester #linkinpark one of the best screamers in songs that made it sound so melodic

A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on

Our thoughts are with Bennington's friends and family. Please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-272-TALK or suicidepreventionlifeline.org if you or anyone you know needs help.

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top