Celebrities Respond to Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington’s Tragic Death

Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington reportedly committed suicide by hanging on Thursday. He was 41 years old.
Bandmate and fellow Linkin Park vocalist Mike Shinoda (pictured above with Bennington) confirmed the tragic passing on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
"Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one," he wrote.
Bennington and the rest of Linkin Park were scheduled to kick off their One More Light album tour in North America next week in Boston.
As news of Bennington's passing spread, other celebrities took to social media to offer their condolences and fond thoughts of the late musician.
Rihanna posted a black-and-white photo tribute of Bennington with his tattoos colored in and added a string of sad face emojis on her Instagram. "Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast!" she wrote, along with #RIPChester.
Jimmy Kimmel, Ashley Greene, Chance the Rapper, Nikki Sixx, Jeffree Star, and the bands Imagine Dragons and OneRepublic, also expressed sadness about Bennington's death on Twitter and Instagram. See theirs and more celebrity tributes below.
Our thoughts are with Bennington's friends and family. Please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-272-TALK or suicidepreventionlifeline.org if you or anyone you know needs help.