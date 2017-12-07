Lindsay Lohan Calls on Rachel McAdams to Reunite for a Mean Girls Sequel

If you've watched (and re-watched) the iconic '00s movie Mean Girls time and time again, we've got news that's basically the definition of "so fetch!"

Lindsay Lohan herself is down for a Mean Girls sequel, and she's starting to call on her former co-stars to get on board.

"Mean Girls 2 the movie—this is the importance. We need Rachel McAdams! We need the whole cast back!" Lohan said to E! News on a red carpet Wednesday. "I'd love to do it again. We had so much fun making it. Mark Waters is such a great director, Tina Fey is an amazing writer, Paramount was great to work with—we all had a blast."

Paramount

Lohan has been talking about a potential sequel for more than a year now, but her persistence might be paying off. Some of her co-stars have mentioned a reunion, including Lohan's on-screen love Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels.

"The reason this movie did so well is because of the fans and I feel like they want it so badly that I would love to do a sequel with everyone, especially with Lindsay," Bennett told TooFab in September. "You know, I'd love to work with Lindsay on something soon."

He's not the only one either. Even Tina Fey might be on board. Fey is currently working to take the movie to the Broadway stage in April, but she hasn't ruled out a second round on screen, even though her first response was a firm no.

RELATED: Aaron Samuels from Mean Girls Has an Equally Dreamy New Boyfriend

"Paramount was very generous and solicitous with me for several years, saying, 'Would you like to do it?'" Fey said to Movieline in 2010. "And at the time, I was like, 'They should just let it be what it is!'"

After a straight-to-DVD sequel was released without her (or Lohan's) involvement, Fey had some regrets.

"Now, it's like, why not just do it?" she said. "I should have done it, because now it's happening anyway!"

There's still time, Tina!