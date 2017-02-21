Lindsay Lohan Is Morphing Into Ashton Kutcher, Creating a Punk’d-Like Reality Show

Lindsay Lohan is following in Ashton Kutcher’s footsteps. The Mean Girls star is creating a new reality show, and it sounds a lot like Punk’d.

The show is called Nerd, and it’s in the production process. “We’ll go to someone and I hijack their social media for 24 hours … and their phone, and their Tweets. But I dare them to do things that they think they’re good at and then they win money and it goes to proceeds for charity. It’s funny, too. It’s really funny,” Lohan said on Monday’s episode of The View.

VIDEO: Lindsay Lohan Through the Years

While Kutcher is past his Punk’d days, he still spends a lot of time doing charity work, even taking his causes to the Senate floor. Last week, the actor spoke about his work as the co-founder of Thorn, an anti-human trafficking organization that hopes to end the exploitation of young children.

Lohan is also in the same field of work. “I love working with children and I did a documentary in India as well on slavery with kids,” she told The View about her work as an activist.

Ashton, is that you?