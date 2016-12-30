Lindsay Lohan Wants a Mean Girls Sequel as Much as All of Us

Get in losers, we're going shopping—Lindsay Lohan is teasing a Mean Girls sequel, which means we've got to give our closets a full pink makeover!

The 30-year-old made an appearance on CNN's Facebook Live chat, and revealed that yes, she wants a second Mean Girls movie just as much as the rest of us do.

"I have been trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2. It is not in my hands," the star said in the interview before promising fans, "I know Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount are very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it."

The red-haired actress admitted that she's even gotten a little ahead of herself with casting options for a potential second movie storyline, sharing, "I would love to have Jamie Lee Curtis and Jimmy Fallon in the movie. I've already written a treatment for it, so I just need a response."

Meanwhile, until we hear for sure that the writing genius of Fey and the rest of the cast are on board, we'll be over here trying to make "fetch" happen.