Lindsay Lohan Is Launching a Makeup Line That Every Mean Girls Fan Will Love

Along with starting an online campaign to play Batgirl and designing an island in Dubai, Lindsay Lohan has been calling on her Mean Girls costars to reunite for a sequel.

In the meantime, she's been working on the next best thing to The Plastics going back to wearing pink on Wednesdays: her own makeup line.

During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show a few days ago, the actress told the host that she's been gearing up to launch a range of products sometime in the near future.

Courtesy

While Lohan didn't spill any other details about the line, judging from the sneak peek photo she gave during her interview, the collection will include lipsticks, lip liners, a pressed powder compact, and what looks like a shimmery eyeshadow.

Fetch or not so fetch, we're excited to see how the actress' latest venture will pan out, along with whether she'll give her brand a name inspired by her new life in Dubai.