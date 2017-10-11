Lindsay Lohan and Her Bizarre Accent Come to Harvey Weinstein's Defense

As more and more actresses make allegations of sexual harassment against disgraced movie executive Harvey Weinstein, it was only a matter of time before Lindsay Lohan found her way into the mix. Though Weinstein has been condemned by everyone, from Judi Dench to Barack Obama, Lohan opted to defend the alleged serial abuser in a now-deleted Instagram story.

"Hi, this is Lindsay Lohan, I'm in Dubai. I'm home," the former child star announced in a curious European accent. "I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don't think it's right what's going on."

lindsay lohan (and her whack accent) is defending Harvey Weinstein on her insta rn. GOODBYE TO YOU FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/aMzvAOXPYp — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) October 11, 2017

"I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband," Lohan continued, referencing Weinstein's wife's decision to leave him. "He's never harmed me or did anything to me. We've done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop. I think it's wrong. So, stand up."

Recent exposés in both The New York Times and the New Yorker reported Weinstein's abuse of more than a dozen women, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie. The father of five was fired from the Weinstein Company on Sunday, and has reportedly entered a residential treatment center in Europe.