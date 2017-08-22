Lindsay Lohan’s Sandals Say “Beach Please” and They’re Only $30

X
Shop This Post
by: Jonathan Borge
August 22, 2017 @ 1:30 PM

For anyone who thinks Lindsay Lohan isn’t in a good place, the former Mean Girls star has one message: “Beach Please”!

On Monday, Lohan was photographed enjoying the dog days of summer in the fabulous Greek island of Mykonos, a celebrity hot spot. The 31-year-old actress looked svelte while sporting a plunging zip-up front bodysuit with a matching white sheer cover-up, orange-tinted shades, and a cream and black fedora.

XPOS/Backgrid

She completed her look with a teddy bear–adorned handbag, minimal jewels, and one accessory we're obsessed with: her sandals. Lohan rocked hilarious $30 black and gold shoes from The White Brand that read “beach please” when side by side.

Courtesy

The White Brand "Beach Please" Sandals

$30

SHOP IT

It’s her way of sending us a message, and it's a funny one indeed.

Lohan has been sharing several bright selfies from Mykonos that caught our eye.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYGnXLkAPro/?hl=en&taken-by=lindsaylohan

Fake Flowers. Real FreckleFace

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYF_iqMAmAc/?hl=en&taken-by=lindsaylohan

#sunshine

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXngG3EA686/?hl=en&taken-by=lindsaylohan

#loving my new shades! By @victoriabeckham

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXvHD-JAzNc/?hl=en&taken-by=lindsaylohan

#freckleface the tan is gone :(

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Is Launching a Lifestyle Site to Help You Live Like Lindsay

Let's be honest, though: Her slides take the cake.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top