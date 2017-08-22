Lindsay Lohan’s Sandals Say “Beach Please” and They’re Only $30

For anyone who thinks Lindsay Lohan isn’t in a good place, the former Mean Girls star has one message: “Beach Please”!

On Monday, Lohan was photographed enjoying the dog days of summer in the fabulous Greek island of Mykonos, a celebrity hot spot. The 31-year-old actress looked svelte while sporting a plunging zip-up front bodysuit with a matching white sheer cover-up, orange-tinted shades, and a cream and black fedora.

She completed her look with a teddy bear–adorned handbag, minimal jewels, and one accessory we're obsessed with: her sandals. Lohan rocked hilarious $30 black and gold shoes from The White Brand that read “beach please” when side by side.

It’s her way of sending us a message, and it's a funny one indeed.

Lohan has been sharing several bright selfies from Mykonos that caught our eye.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYGnXLkAPro/?hl=en&taken-by=lindsaylohan Fake Flowers. Real FreckleFace A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Aug 22, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYF_iqMAmAc/?hl=en&taken-by=lindsaylohan #sunshine A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Aug 22, 2017 at 4:01am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXngG3EA686/?hl=en&taken-by=lindsaylohan #loving my new shades! By @victoriabeckham A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Aug 10, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXvHD-JAzNc/?hl=en&taken-by=lindsaylohan #freckleface the tan is gone :( A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Aug 13, 2017 at 6:44am PDT

Let's be honest, though: Her slides take the cake.