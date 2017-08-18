Lin-Manuel Miranda and James Corden Go Fully Nude to Perform Songs from Hair

Lin-Manuel Miranda isn't what we'd call a "shy" performer, and he sure showed it Thursday night on The Late Late Show.

The Broadway star joined host James Corden for a "Crosswalk the Musical" production of Hair, where the two wore wigs and '60s outfits while belting out songs in front of confused car drivers.

The whole performance was a masterpiece in itself, but it was their rendition of "Let the Sunshine In" that really had people paying attention.

Miranda and Corden stripped down completely naked for the performance. Miranda even jumped on top of a car while nude at one point, giving whole new life to the phrase "up close and personal."

Reactions by drivers ranged from amused to horrified, but the pair didn't seem bothered by shocked expressions.

"I've never felt so free," said Miranda. "I mean, after performing out here in front of all of those cars, I don't know how you go back to Broadway. Everything else is boring."

Needless to say, it was the performance of a lifetime.