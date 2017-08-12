See What Lily-Rose Depp Looks Like as a Redhead

Lily-Rose Depp may only be 18, but she's already mastered the art of the side eye. In her latest social media post, the young actress and model gives us a dose of attitude as she fools around in a vampy red ombré wig.

Depp, the daughter of actor Johnny Depp and French singer Vanessa Paradis, shared a sassy pic of herself on Instagram yesterday, and we're loving her no-nonsense style. In the post, Depp is wearing a long red wig with black roots, along with a plain white cropped T-shirt.

The Planetarium star gave some serious attitude in the picture, putting her hands on her hips and looking dramatically at the camera. She captioned the pic with "Don't try me" and an angel emoji. She definitely means business!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXr1bfAgCMR/ Don't try me👼🏼 A post shared by Lily-Rose Depp (@lilyrose_depp) on Aug 12, 2017 at 12:12am PDT

This isn't the first fun image she's shared this week, either. A few days earlier, Depp posted another 'gram of herself in a cowgirl getup, complete with a pink-and-white Western hat and lace top.

We hope she bought that wig, cause it looks great on her!