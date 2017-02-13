Lilly Pulitzer Just Made the Cheerful Water Bottle of Your Dreams

In 2010, the S'well water bottle was released to the masses and we were immediately drawn to its sleek design and the company's admirable and environmental-friendly goals.

The S'well mission is to rid the world of wasteful plastic water bottles and encourage people to instead use reusable ones. This season, the do-good brand has partnered with Lilly Pulitzer and Starbucks to bring us yet another insanely chic collection of water bottles. Sure to become instant collector’s items, each bottle will feature a never before seen print, hand painted in the Lilly Pulitzer Print Studio and specifically created for this limited edition product.

Starting Feb. 15, the new 17 oz. designs will be available at select Starbucks locations. And yes, just like other S'well bottles, these models will still keep your drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12. Fans of preppy style and caffeine, your dreams have just come true.

For more information and for a chance to win a free water bottle from the collection, visit lillypulitzer.com.